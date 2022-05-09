Putin Ordered To Use Chemical Forces To Kill All Ukrainians

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05/01/2022 The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) recently released a recording of an intercepted Russian military phone call, mentioning that Putin has ordered the dispatch of chemical forces with the goal of killing all Ukrainians and making Ukraine disappear completely from the world map.