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【注意】接種者はフライト中に血栓症になるリスクが高まるとして搭乗しないよう警告
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636 views • July 26, 2021
スペインとロシアの航空会社が、接種した人はフライト中に血栓症状が表れる危険性があるとして、飛行機に搭乗しないよう利用者に警告していることが分かりました。
https://twitter.com/cielbleumer/status/1405655421734440964
https://twitter.com/momoca_mel_nana/status/1403521641028591623?s=21
https://twitter.com/miabiblia/status/1407351919383912457
【ワクチン接種したブリティッシュ・エアウェイズのパイロット4人が同じ週に死亡】
https://twitter.com/GAIAFORCETV/status/1407143553067720704
https://twitter.com/j_sato/status/1405805204532912128
【国際的に裁判も起こります】
https://filmuy.com/2025/video/549880975
【PCR検査は感染症には使ってはいけない】
https://filmuy.com/2025/category/3107
【陽性者=感染ではない（回答は厚生省）】
https://filmuy.com/2025/category/4108
https://twitter.com/cielbleumer/status/1405655421734440964
https://twitter.com/momoca_mel_nana/status/1403521641028591623?s=21
https://twitter.com/miabiblia/status/1407351919383912457
【ワクチン接種したブリティッシュ・エアウェイズのパイロット4人が同じ週に死亡】
https://twitter.com/GAIAFORCETV/status/1407143553067720704
https://twitter.com/j_sato/status/1405805204532912128
【国際的に裁判も起こります】
https://filmuy.com/2025/video/549880975
【PCR検査は感染症には使ってはいけない】
https://filmuy.com/2025/category/3107
【陽性者=感染ではない（回答は厚生省）】
https://filmuy.com/2025/category/4108
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