WARNING OF TWICE

Warnings is the less spoken expression of Love. Many would rather not risk being misunderstood and disliked than to warn and lose a friend. But if you truly care and saw impending harm heading your friends' way, you will warn. So it is with God who is the Only One who genuinely cares. And therefore He will warn. But How Does God Warn? Discover the nature and template of God's warnings that you may be saved and safe in the days of trouble.

