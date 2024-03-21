Create New Account
ON THE JEWS & THEIR LIES by DR. MARTIN LUTHER: Part VI.
I AM A PERSON
It's downloadable at

http://eugenicide.com/lutherjews001.mp3

http://eugenicide.com/lutherjews002.mp3

http://eugenicide.com/lutherjews003.mp3

http://eugenicide.com/lutherjews004.mp3

http://eugenicide.com/lutherjews005.mp3

http://eugenicide.com/lutherjews006.mp3

Find me https://www.brighteon.com/channels/abolitionist

or

http://JonathanOToole.com

The most censored religious treatise in the western world in 500 years. Download it quickly before they take it down! Better yet, subscribe to my Brighteon channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/abolitionist

or Rumble at https://rumble.com/user/jonaotoole

For decades, abridged, heavily edited, or spurious transcripts purporting to be Luther's treatise ON THE JEWS AND THEIR LIES have circulated online and in print.

Every other version has been taken down by YouTube.

This is (arguably) the most banned book of the past five hundred years

I have a long way to go. Here is (roughly) the first hour:

https://www.brighteon.com/768723c9-3a04-4748-9a08-081ed37643d8

https://rumble.com/v4eq6s8-martin-luther-on-the-jews-and-their-lies.html

https://youtu.be/kaH4ig-36JE?si=xI47Bb2gWJDzjt3Q

Jonathan W. O'Toole

http://TERRORofGOD.com

http://JonathanOToole.com

+18163372614 WhatsApp



liesjewsluthermartin lutherpart twojews and their liesbanned book

