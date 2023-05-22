Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

📹 This video tells how the United States turned a blind eye to the rehabilitation of the Nazis in Germany and how, for the sake of economic and geopolitical ambitions, the American leadership does not notice the manifestation of neo-Nazism in Ukraine.

📆 After the end of the Second World War in the newly formed German states, the capitalist Germany and the communist GDR, the process of denazification began.

☝️However, this process in East Germany was seriously different from West. In the first, the government and the army were formed at the expense of the German Communist Party, which was repressed by Adolf Hitler.

🇩🇪 In the second part, the government and the army were formed at the expense of former supporters of German Nazism and war criminals under the direction of Washington, which sought, first of all, a geopolitical confrontation with the USSR.

