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GOVERNOR PHIL MURPHY (NJ) SEEMS GUILTY & AVOIDS MEDIA - Part 2
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90 views • October 27, 2021
New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy avoids questions from PROJECT VERITAS about Vaccine Mandates after the election. If he has nothing to hide why not confront the accuser. Thus, New Jersey voters, think twice in voting for your next governor this coming election. Transparency is the key.
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Visit: WWW.Projectveritasaction.com for more information.
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Visit: WWW.Projectveritasaction.com for more information.
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