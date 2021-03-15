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The Day Of Judgment
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60 views • March 15, 2021
I was unable to find the origins of this audio, but years ago I discovered it and added video to it. I don't claim any ownership to the audio. If I had to do it again, all these years later, I'd most likely use some different imagery, but I decided to share it as it was put together about 10 years ago. It's amazing what you find when you search through old computer files.
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