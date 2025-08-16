BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gain of function was Bob Gallo at the Nactional Cancer Institute
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
359 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 1 day ago

In 1988 when I started, everybody in the industry was doing about what we're doing now. It's not that virus, it's that virus. It's not that virus, it's that virus. I changed a few base pairs in LAV. I didn't... gain of function was, you know, Bob Gallo in the National Cancer Institute. The movie in 1993 is called The Band Played On. So The Band Played On was 1993, again, the year after I defended and I got my PhD thesis. Why would you put that movie out then and then?

Why would you put in 2013, the Dallas Buyers Club, and watch how they twisted what they wanted to say as a reality.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/21/2025

Mondays with Michael Part 1: https://vimeo.com/1101309229

My Bio: https://therealdrjudy.com/about-dr-judy

My PhD Thesis: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-phd-thesis

And The Band Played On: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0106273/

Dallas Buyers Club: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0790636/

Keywords
healthnewstruthhivjudy mikovitsgain of functionrobert gallonational cancer insttute
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy