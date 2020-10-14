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Open Letter to Trump: A New Branch of Military
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160 views • October 14, 2020
I need your help. I need you to share this video on all of your social media accounts; every one of them. This video details a way to pay off all of America's debt within four years be creating a new branch of the military with a focus on economic warfare. It gives American citizens the opportunity to go to the government and get help with setting up an international business with government backing.
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