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Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez - Habla acerca de las "Vacunas" contra, el Covid
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31 views • July 16, 2021
Las Vacunas contra COVID-19 pueden esterilizar a hombres y mujeres.
Dr. Luis Marcelo Martinez
Médico Genetista. Magíster en Biología Molecular. - MN 107982, Extraido de TLV1
https://t.me/PLANDEMIA_MUNDIAL_COVID
Dr. Luis Marcelo Martinez
Médico Genetista. Magíster en Biología Molecular. - MN 107982, Extraido de TLV1
https://t.me/PLANDEMIA_MUNDIAL_COVID
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