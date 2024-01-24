Create New Account
Newsmax | We're letting Iran run circles around us: KT McFarland
Published Yesterday

Newsmax | We're letting Iran run circles around us: KT McFarland | Carl Higbie FRONTLINE


On Tuesday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," KT McFarland reacts to the latest escalations in the Middle East as the U.S. strikes Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.



frontlinenewsmaxmiddle east conflictcarl higbie

