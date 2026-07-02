She's had long covid since 2022. There's just one big problem....

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She keeps insisting she was mandated to get the shots in 2021. Her problems didn't start until 2022. She's got all the typical vaccine injuries. I set her straight. Or did I?
Sources
https://www.facebook.com/ylan.roy/
Music: Pilotpriest - Body Double
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Mirrored - The Kurgan Report