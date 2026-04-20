Predictive Firmament Image / DJT's Assassination

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The ancient takeover of the Firmament by the satanic is evident day and
night. Enemy of all except for the generation of serpents out there.
Watchers name is EER. Ancient Paleo pictograph letters:
E=Seraphim and others, E=their beast, R=Face.
E_placed wherever they go_is the mark of their name (Revelation 14:11)
If the Holy name YHWH is "twisted", H turns into E.
Shroud of Turin_Forehead of Y'shua, _a cursive E was placed.
Donald Trump Assassination Attempts:
1st. DJT was shot in his Ear.
2nd. DJT was on the 5th green, 5=E, and eer is backwards in green
Cover: Tiny section of the electronic Firmament, Miles Long.
Music Credit:1960's Chicago_"Someday", (the whole world is watching)