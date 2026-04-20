BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Predictive Firmament Image / DJT's Assassination
Wayne C. Scott_Confirmations
Wayne C. Scott_Confirmations
17 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • Yesterday

The ancient takeover of the Firmament by the satanic is evident day and night. Enemy of all except for the generation of serpents out there.
Watchers name is EER. Ancient Paleo pictograph letters:
E=Seraphim and others, E=their beast, R=Face.
E_placed wherever they go_is the mark of their name (Revelation 14:11)
If the Holy name YHWH is "twisted", H turns into E.
Shroud of Turin_Forehead of Y'shua, _a cursive E was placed.
Donald Trump Assassination Attempts:
1st. DJT was shot in his Ear.
2nd. DJT was on the 5th green, 5=E, and eer is backwards in green
Cover: Tiny section of the electronic Firmament, Miles Long.
Music Credit:1960's Chicago_"Someday", (the whole world is watching)

Keywords
trumpdonaldchicagoworldassassinationwatching
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
War Secretary Hegseth Compares Press to Pharisees Over Iran War Coverage

War Secretary Hegseth Compares Press to Pharisees Over Iran War Coverage

Garrison Vance
The Sun Cannot Be Taxed: Why Energy Freedom Is the Ultimate Form of Personal Liberty

The Sun Cannot Be Taxed: Why Energy Freedom Is the Ultimate Form of Personal Liberty

Mike Adams
IEA Chief Warns Persian Gulf Energy Recovery Could Take Up to Two Years

IEA Chief Warns Persian Gulf Energy Recovery Could Take Up to Two Years

Garrison Vance
Pope Leo and Trump Exchange Accusations Over Wars, Religious Imagery

Pope Leo and Trump Exchange Accusations Over Wars, Religious Imagery

Garrison Vance
Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Garrison Vance
UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy