The Lawless one...

Trump was always a monster. That is why he`s trying so hard to delete the Epstein Files, it exposes what a monster he truly is! The files not only expose him, but it exposes all the disgusting leaders of the so called `west`. The files expose that these men are part of an evil cult that worship lucifer, and carry out horrendous rituals behind closed doors. That is why they all support that satanic-state of Israel. The so called state of Israel was set up by Freemasons to insult God. They duped millions of christians worldwide that God was miraculously restoring Ìsrael` and christians must support it or be cursed by God. The `masters of freemasonry` want to build a temple in Jerusalem to honour their god lucifer and to insult the God of the Bible. They set up a movement called `zionism`to push their agenda worldwide. They confuse people by calling themselves `christian zionists` and jewish zionists but zionism has nothing to do with true Christianity or true Judaism. Zionism is the worship of lucifer, and that is who Trump, starmer , macron , Gates, Lutnick , Merz and all the Epstein class, worship. Trump was chosen to deceive the american people, to dupe and betray the american people. Alarm signals should have gone off when he pushed the vaccine at warp speed, when he wouldn`t release Julian Assange, and when he wouldn`t lock up Hillary Clinton. He was always an insider, he took part in sordid rituals with the Clintons and top business people as we can see from the epstein files. The first people he invited to the white-house after the election were top AI guys, billionaires to begin implementing the control grid on the people of america, they he brought in ICE to be his private police force to terrorize and kill americans. The epstein class are experts at AI Technology, we saw this when Biden was supposed to be in power, but everybody knows that creature wasn`t Biden , it was a body double aided by AI Technology. They are using the same technology now to pretend Netanyahu is alive. God will not be mocked, and the USA leadership are finally going to pay for their crimes committed throughout the decades, what they did to japan, korea, vietnam, cambodia, iraq, palestine, etc...etc...All their vassals in the world which includes UK, the EU , their puppet regimes in the middle east, will also pay a heavy price. This is the end of the USA Empire, including their vassals. Israel will be wiped off the map. They blasphemed the God of the Bible long enough, they carried out horrendous crimes, murdering women and children daily since its inception. May God Bless Iran.