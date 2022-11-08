Create New Account
Pathologist’s Findings In The Vaccinated Are Unprecedented; Clotted Arteries Have Not Been Seen In The Last 150 Years of Reports
The Prisoner
Pathologist’s Findings In The Vaccinated Are Unprecedented; Clotted Arteries Have Not Been Seen In The Last 150 Years of ReportsLymphocytosis reaction to the vaccine and clotted arteries;

The lymphatic system is driven crazy by the vaccine and begins to tear into and destroy multiple organs

Pathologists are finding horrific damage to major organs in the vaccinated.

These lymphocytosis changes have never been seen before of this type or in multiple organs

Clotting of the arteries just does not happen, this has not been seen in the last 150 years of embalmers’ reports

These are being seen in the people who died suddenly post covid injection.

Source @Child Covid Vaccine Injuries UK
