Pathologist’s Findings In The Vaccinated Are Unprecedented; Clotted Arteries Have Not Been Seen In The Last 150 Years of Reports

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Pathologist’s Findings In The Vaccinated Are Unprecedented; Clotted Arteries Have Not Been Seen In The Last 150 Years of ReportsLymphocytosis reaction to the vaccine and clotted arteries;
The lymphatic system is driven crazy by the vaccine and begins to tear into and destroy multiple organs
Pathologists are finding horrific damage to major organs in the vaccinated.
These lymphocytosis changes have never been seen before of this type or in multiple organs
Clotting of the arteries just does not happen, this has not been seen in the last 150 years of embalmers’ reports
These are being seen in the people who died suddenly post covid injection.