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KNOW YOUR RIGHTS TO REFUSE THE VAXX (THIS SHOULD HELP!)
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182 views • August 07, 2021
"YOUR EMPLOYER HAS THE RIGHT TO REQUIRE YOU TO GET A VACCINE" IS FALSE!!! Mandatory vaccination to retain employment or schooling is not legal. You have the right to refuse! Please go to the site below for more options.
www.defendingtherepublic.org/covid (for documents and information, and forms for assumption for liablility)
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www.defendingtherepublic.org/covid (for documents and information, and forms for assumption for liablility)
Please Like, Share, & Subscribe.
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