BREAKING NEWS: EMERGENCY INJUNCTION BEING FILED AGAINST GOOGLE, MORE TECH PURGES TODAY, CANCELLED CR

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Zach Vorhies rejoins the program to discuss the status of the injunction, how cancelled content creators can join and we discuss the continued Tech Purges still occurring. He also shares information how you can donate to this cause. We have currently raised 1/2 of the funds needed. You can donate at https://PunchGoogle.com