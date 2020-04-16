Brave New World: Coronavirus Authoritarians Building Massive Surveillance State

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"Never let a crisis go to waste." Big tech is getting into bed with big government to build a massive surveillance superstructure that will monitor all of our movements - in the name of fighting coronavirus, of course. As Edward Snowden recently warned, these mechanisms of surveillance and oppression are not going to be dismantled once the virus is gone. They will remain.
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