Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/social-media-mob-wrongly-accuses-woman-of-faking-covid-vaccine-injury/
COVID-19 Vaccine-injured healthcare worker, Angelia Desselle, has been cruelly attacked by a social media mob accusing her of faking her tremors, which occurred post-vaccination. The mob descended on her after she responded to a tweet from Elon Musk, with video of her injury. Her treating physician, Dr. Pierre Kory, joins Angelia and Del to discuss the severity of her reaction and the frightening reality of how difficult it is for the vaccine-injured, to receive proper treatment.
#ThanksPfizer #Duolingo #AngeliaDesselle #PierreKory
