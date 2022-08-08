EXPLAINED George Soros’ money is RUINING American cities

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Glenn Beck
Aug 7, 2022 Thankfully, many are beginning to realize the DANGEROUS influence that billionaire George Soros and his money have on elections and politics in the U.S. In fact, Soros-backed prosecutors and Attorney Generals have RUINED several of America’s biggest cities, riddling them with crime and chaos. Soros, possibly feeling the heat, recently took to the Wall Street Journal to defend his practices. But his words won’t fool Glenn. In this clip, Glenn reads the op-ed and explains why Soros' money should be BANNED from America for GOOD.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAmY5MqaDC0