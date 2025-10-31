In the hot Pokrovsk cauldron, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are increasingly trapped in a tight squeeze, and personnel who ignore calls to surrender are being methodically destroyed! Footage released by Russian channels on October 30, shows the situation inside the completely encircled Ukrainian formation. The difficulty in capturing the position lay in the numerous tunnels and passages that allowed Ukrainian troops to move silently and safely underground between firing positions and maintain their defenses. However, further resistance is tactically futile, as the remnants of the Ukrainian units continue to desperately try to wait out the day in their defensive trenches, now under attack! The Ukrainian formations are suffering irreparable losses while the Russian assault groups systematically clear the area meter by meter, block by block.

o far, less than 3 kilometers remain until the ring around the Pokrovsk agglomeration is completely closed. The drone crews of Group of Forces Center have full control of the airspace along the line of contact, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The Ukrainian group was unable to hide in dugouts, let alone residential buildings, to break out of the encirclement. As shown in the latest footage, the drone operators skillfully overcame electronic warfare equipment and engaged active Ukrainian forces. The attack UAV blasted Ukrainian shelters with powerful strikes and methodically dismantled enemy fortifications. The drones' work disrupted the Ukrainian army's rotation while helping the Russian assault force capture the stronghold and advance further, completely encircling Pokrovsk.

