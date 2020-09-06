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Deep Dive into Nesara
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413 views • September 06, 2020
Are we going back to a gold standard? Was 911 and the murdering of 2,977 good people how they avoided Nesara the first time? The Narrator of this video acts like he's not an authority but the information is very well presented and the references used are convincing enough to make anyone believe in it's possibilities.
Enlightening information to make you question things you never thought you would.
Enlightening information to make you question things you never thought you would.
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