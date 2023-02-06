https://gettr.com/post/p273fr673cc

【Protest on Capitol Hill Broadcast Highlights】1/24/2023 Fellow Fighter Farmer_mars Talked About the Purpose of the Protest Is To Expose the Forces of Darkness and Awaken the People of the World





NFSC fellow fighters were protesting against #SECcollusionwithCCP and illegal shut down #GTV at Capitol Hill, Washington DC. @Farmer_mars described the complexity of taking down the CCP. In fact, some Western powers enjoyed the most benefit from the CCP enslaving the Chinese while most Chinese have been blinded due to CCP censorship. So our fighters to take down the evil CCP needs more persistent actions.





#SEC #DOJ #collusionwithccp



