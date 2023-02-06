© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p273fr673cc
【Protest on Capitol Hill Broadcast Highlights】1/24/2023 Fellow Fighter Farmer_mars Talked About the Purpose of the Protest Is To Expose the Forces of Darkness and Awaken the People of the World
NFSC fellow fighters were protesting against #SECcollusionwithCCP and illegal shut down #GTV at Capitol Hill, Washington DC. @Farmer_mars described the complexity of taking down the CCP. In fact, some Western powers enjoyed the most benefit from the CCP enslaving the Chinese while most Chinese have been blinded due to CCP censorship. So our fighters to take down the evil CCP needs more persistent actions.
#SEC #DOJ #collusionwithccp