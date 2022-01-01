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End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 15: "Paradise" Is Not Heaven & The Firstfruits Of Those That Slept
The Diamond Report
The Diamond Report
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End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 15: "Paradise" Is Not Heaven & The Firstfruits Of Those That Slept This video was originally produced and published in December, 2021. We start off with a La Palma update. They’re saying the eruption there is over. Is it really? Doug also mentions some timeline graphic/description updates to make note of, but no changes to the timings listed on it. Where did the Old Testament saints go when they died? What is Abraham’s Bosom? We take a much closer examination of the idea of “paradise” that Jesus himself mentions to the thief on the cross next to him, then we watch some video clips from Kat Kerr, who claims to have been given many ‘tours’ of Heaven. Next, we look at what happened when Jesus became a seed, then came to earth to live among us. Throughout this video, Doug emphasizes the importance of Ron Wyatt’s findings and also brings in some little-known facts about how Henry Gruver knew Ron Wyatt and saw many of his discoveries firsthand. Last, Doug takes a look at what National Sunday Laws might actually mean: Climate Lockdowns. This is a don’t-miss episode. PLAYLIST OF ALL EPISODES: http://www.takeittothelordinprayer.com Revelation Timeline graphic (Original timeline by The Fuel Project + Dates Added by The Diamond Report, based on www.2028end.com) - https://1drv.ms/u/s!Aku-IsIoYig4q0ItEHpbVEjZoOkP (Click VIEW ORIGINAL for full-size) References: WEDNESDAYS WITH KAT AND STEVE - Episode 56 - https://youtu.be/3wSv5tvtWxg Kat Kerr: Where Is Abraham's Bosom In the Bible? | Oct 20 2021 - https://youtu.be/rjEZ6PnIASA Part 1 - Exclusive Interview with Henry Gruver: How did Ron Wyatt get to know Henry Gruver? - https://youtu.be/zR4YvD4NaNQ Part 2 - Exclusive Interview w/ Henry Gruver: A Report of Jesus' Chromosomes & Ark of the Covenant - https://youtu.be/1NrMWyBKTG0 Part 4 - Exclusive Interview with Henry Gruver: Ron Wyatt's Stories about the Ark of Covenant - https://youtu.be/7sATsgN_N1Y God will show the ten commandments to the world... HOW TO NOT TAKE THE MARK OF THE BEAST!- https://youtu.be/ODjfweiN-P8 https://reasonsforhopejesus.com/old-testament-abrahams-bosom/ https://www.canarianweekly.com/posts/merry-christmas-eruption-officially-over https://www.elijahlist.com/ https://www.technocracy.news/thanks-to-pandemic-climate-lockdowns-are-now-on-the-horizon/ https://rumble.com/user/diamondisc The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com "2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu Anthony Patch - http://www.anthonypatch.com (CERN, A.I., Mark Of The Beast System) Support Anthony's Research: http://www.subscribestar.com/anthony-patch "Project Rooftop" Paper (FREE DOWNLOAD) - https://www.anthonypatch.com/patreon/AnthonyPatch-ProjectRooftop.pdf The Diamond Report - http://www.thediamond.report FREE SUBSCRIPTION: https://diamondisc.substack.com

Keywords
biblegodjesusdoug diamondthe diamond reportparadisemark of the beastend timesrevelationantichristark of the covenant2028 endend times propheciesfuel projectgabriel erbreturn of jesusrevelation timelinethe book of revelationmercy seatron wyattend times datesla palmahenry gruverkat kerrabrahams bosom
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