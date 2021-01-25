© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do you want to Travel Free Again? - "Freedom Travel Alliance" (Eng subs) – Read video description!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
190 views • January 25, 2021
Professor Dolores Cahill joins the “deprogram” broadcast of James Corbertt on January 19th 2021, to discuss a solution for freedom-respecting travel in the age of COVID. The Freedom Airway & Freedom Travel Alliance is seeking to create travel options that don’t require travelers to submit to vaccination, face masks or quarantines. Find out more in this week's edition of “#SolutionsWatch” YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/solutionswatch and on the web-site: corbettreport.com
Learn more about this extremely Significant Movement of Sovereign Self Respecting and Free Thinking People, here: https://www.freedomairway.com/
Learn more about this extremely Significant Movement of Sovereign Self Respecting and Free Thinking People, here: https://www.freedomairway.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.