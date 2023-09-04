This Is The Very First Detoxification Protocol For Jabs Side Effects!- Dr Peter Mccullough

Three key supplements to degrade spike proteins and reduce
inflammation:
1. Nattokinase - 2000 units twice a day.
2. Bromelain - 500 milligrams once a day.
Nattokinase and bromelain “both degrade the spike protein [in] different ways. They accelerate the clearance of it together,” Dr. McCullough added.
3. Curcumin - 500 milligrams twice a day. Reduces inflammation and spike protein damage.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.