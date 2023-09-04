Create New Account
This Is The Very First Detoxification Protocol For Jabs Side Effects!- Dr Peter Mccullough
Vigilent Citizen
Published 18 hours ago

Three key supplements to degrade spike proteins and reduce inflammation:

1. Nattokinase - 2000 units twice a day.


2. Bromelain - 500 milligrams once a day.


Nattokinase and bromelain “both degrade the spike protein [in] different ways. They accelerate the clearance of it together,” Dr. McCullough added.


3. Curcumin - 500 milligrams twice a day. Reduces inflammation and spike protein damage.

