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COVID-19 Vaccine SIDE EFFECTS: 24 Women & 13 Men Tell Their Story 🤕
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1504 views • September 26, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine DEATHS and SIDE EFFECTS (Third Edition) https://www.brighteon.com/a5b4ff78-51b4-4f38-aeb3-e34bb1b7789f
Still think the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective? Think again... Here's twenty-four women and thirteen men from Israel telling their COVID-vaccine injury story. Lives are being destroyed by these experimental gene therapy "vaccines" a.k.a actual bioweapons... and they don't even stop COVID-19, at all.
Mirrored from: https://www.vaxtestimonies.org/en/
The Testimonies Project was created to provide a platform for all those who were affected after getting the COVID-19 vaccines, and to make sure their voices are heard, since they are not heard in the Israeli media. We hope this project will encourage more and more people to tell their story.
23,252 Deaths 2,189,537 Injured Following COVID Shots Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/23252-deaths-2189537-injured-following-covid-shots-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions/
1,135,579 Injuries 1,559 DEAD in the UK Following COVID-19 Injections According to UK Government
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/1135579-injuries-1559-dead-in-the-uk-following-covid-19-injections-according-to-uk-government/
CDC Records Show 12,791 DEAD and 682,873 Injuries Following COVID-19 Experimental Shots
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-records-show-12791-dead-and-682873-injuries-following-covid-19-experimental-shots/
COVID Shots Are Killing and Crippling Teens in Record Numbers – Young Children Are Next
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-shots-are-killing-and-crippling-teens-in-record-numbers-young-children-are-next/
Still think the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective? Think again... Here's twenty-four women and thirteen men from Israel telling their COVID-vaccine injury story. Lives are being destroyed by these experimental gene therapy "vaccines" a.k.a actual bioweapons... and they don't even stop COVID-19, at all.
Mirrored from: https://www.vaxtestimonies.org/en/
The Testimonies Project was created to provide a platform for all those who were affected after getting the COVID-19 vaccines, and to make sure their voices are heard, since they are not heard in the Israeli media. We hope this project will encourage more and more people to tell their story.
23,252 Deaths 2,189,537 Injured Following COVID Shots Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/23252-deaths-2189537-injured-following-covid-shots-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions/
1,135,579 Injuries 1,559 DEAD in the UK Following COVID-19 Injections According to UK Government
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/1135579-injuries-1559-dead-in-the-uk-following-covid-19-injections-according-to-uk-government/
CDC Records Show 12,791 DEAD and 682,873 Injuries Following COVID-19 Experimental Shots
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-records-show-12791-dead-and-682873-injuries-following-covid-19-experimental-shots/
COVID Shots Are Killing and Crippling Teens in Record Numbers – Young Children Are Next
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-shots-are-killing-and-crippling-teens-in-record-numbers-young-children-are-next/
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