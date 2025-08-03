BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SPECIAL PRESENTATION: Shadows of a Greater Reality
LastChristian
LastChristian
9 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 17 hours ago

Shadows of a Greater Reality is not just another radio show chasing aliens, ghosts, and conspiracy theories. It is a bold, unapologetic broadcast that asks the one question most refuse to face: Not just what is truth… but Who is Truth?

Hosted by Nestor Arce and David Paxton, this groundbreaking series explores the unexplained, the supernatural, and the spiritual forces shaping our world through the unwavering foundation of the Biblical creation narrative.

Uncover the alien deception. Expose the resurgence of the Nephilim. Pull back the veil on secret societies, ancient myths, and demonic agendas. And stand firm in the truth of God's Word.

📅 Premiering Sunday Night, August 3rd at 9:00 PM Eastern / 8:00 PM Central only on Revelation Radio. Locally at 1700 AM, and Worldwide at https://www.revelationradio.net

Dare to go deeper. See beyond the shadow. Discover the Greater Reality.

Keywords
ghostsrealitynephilimshadowsspiritshaunted housesconspiracysmediums
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy