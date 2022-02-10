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Deep State Sabotage of “We Stand America” Event | Beyond the Cover
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30 views • February 10, 2022
The Deep State has declared war on freedom-loving Americans, very much including those who want their government to secure the border. A recent manifestation of this war was the sabotaging of a “We Stand America” event held in the border city of McAllen, Texas. In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews The New American’s senior editor Alex Newman, who was on the scene at this event, which was sponsored by Women Fighting for America. Newman, who will be writing a forthcoming article for TNA about the sabotage, discusses what happened, including how the many Americans who had purchased tickets online were falsely told that the event was cancelled. He also reports about what’s happening at the border and some of the people he interviewed there, including Mark Morgan, former head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, who charged that Biden has “destroyed the border.”
To see the interview with Mark Morgan, visit https://thenewamerican.com/ex-border-chief-biden-destroyed-the-border-for-political-purposes/
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
To see the interview with Mark Morgan, visit https://thenewamerican.com/ex-border-chief-biden-destroyed-the-border-for-political-purposes/
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
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