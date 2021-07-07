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LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle with 2-Stage Integrated Filter Straw for Hiking, Backpacking, and Travel
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20 views • July 07, 2021
LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle ~~ https://amzn.to/3qSaB2f
About this item
Reusable Life Straw go BPA-free water bottle filters water while drinking; great for travel, backpacking, camping, and emergency kits
Removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria, and 99.999% of waterborne protozoan parasites without chemicals, iodine or batteries
Each replaceable hollow Membrane filter purifies up to 4000 liters of contaminated water, replaceable carbon filter lasts 100 liters
Award-winning Life Straw hollow fiber Membrane water filter removes bacteria and protozoa from lakes, streams to ensure safe, clean drinking water
Value pack includes two Life Straw go 2-stage filtration bottles in our most popular colors, Blue and Purple.
About this item
Reusable Life Straw go BPA-free water bottle filters water while drinking; great for travel, backpacking, camping, and emergency kits
Removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria, and 99.999% of waterborne protozoan parasites without chemicals, iodine or batteries
Each replaceable hollow Membrane filter purifies up to 4000 liters of contaminated water, replaceable carbon filter lasts 100 liters
Award-winning Life Straw hollow fiber Membrane water filter removes bacteria and protozoa from lakes, streams to ensure safe, clean drinking water
Value pack includes two Life Straw go 2-stage filtration bottles in our most popular colors, Blue and Purple.
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