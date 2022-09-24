DEEP STATE TRIES TO STOP MIKE LINDELL. DOJ LAUNCHES CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION | EP 3133-6PM





The Justice Department (DOJ) is investigating MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell over potential identity theft and damage to a protected computer in connection with a breach of a Colorado county’s voting system. The FBI seized Lindell’s phone last week while he was waiting at a drive-thru in Minnesota — a move that the Trump ally is contesting in court. The warrant for the search, which was filed by Lindell’s team on Wednesday as part of his lawsuit to the United States District Court in Minnesota, showed that the DOJ is investigating Lindell for identity theft, intentional damage to a protected computer and conspiracy to commit identity theft or intentionally damage a protected computer. The warrant was approved by U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony Leung on Sept. 7, according to document. Law enforcement were required to execute the search warrant before Wednesday, Sept. 21. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22382

































Special Guest: BREANNA MORELLO, SENIOR PRODUCER FOR THE ABSOLUTE TRUTH WITH EMERALD ROBINSON https://breannamorello.substack.com/

.





🇺🇸Check Out Our New “TEAM JESUS” T-Shirts! 🇺🇸 Printed in Cincinnati, Ohio By Americans http://pistolpete.store/1210





LIVE STREAM: http://petelive.tv

PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/

_____________________________________





FOLLOW US:

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli

TRUTH #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli

LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support

FRANK SPEECH: https://frankspeech.com/shows/pete-santilli-show-tv

FRANK SOCIAL: https://www.franksocial.com/u/PeteSantilli

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@petesantilli:1/live:a09

ROKFIN: https://rokfin.com/petersantilli

FOXHOLE: https://pilled.net/#/profile/134014

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow TELEGRAM CHAT: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete

LINKS: http://petesantilli.mobi

_____________________________________





SUPPORT US:





PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli

LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support

MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete (Use Promo Code PETE)





🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!





The Pete Santilli Show broadcasts live daily at 8am-10am EST and 6pm-9pm EST. Archives, highlights and news clips can be watched on demand on RUMBLE at https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow

🚨RE-BROADCAST🚨Santilli Broadcasting Network Streaming The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 @ https://PeteLive.tv



