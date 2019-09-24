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Iran Warns US To Stay Away, Or Else
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94 views • September 24, 2019
Iran has warned the United States that any military action against the middle-eastern nation will be very costly. Many in the US have pushed for a strike on Iran, attributing to them the recent missile strike against two Saudi oil plants.
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