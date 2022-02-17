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National effort to bring charges against Fauci and others
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180 views • February 17, 2022
Ben Swann, February 14, 2022
Tammy Clark speaks about the national effort to remove elected officials who are unwilling to do their jobs and prosecute those who have perpetrated crimes against humanity.
https://sovren.media/video/national-effort-to-bring-charges-against-fauci-and-others-765.html
Tammy Clark speaks about the national effort to remove elected officials who are unwilling to do their jobs and prosecute those who have perpetrated crimes against humanity.
https://sovren.media/video/national-effort-to-bring-charges-against-fauci-and-others-765.html
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