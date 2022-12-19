The Return of Bruce MacDonald. The Third Temple

Bruce MacDonald returns after two years, on Dec. 14, 2022. Here he talks about the plans to build the Third Temple in Israel which the Jewish people have wanted for centuries. He also updates us on other topics and his thoughts on them.

Bruce MacDonald co-wrote a book with Robert Weigand, "The Light of Darkness - A Warrior's Tale for Our Time". In those videos on the Bruce MacDonald playlist at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/wV9Imujxasw9/ he talks about the big picture of alien involvement and control of the world going back to the 1650s with the secret/ magical societies of the human elites who have interacted continuously with various aliens since those times.

Bruce was born in Ottawa, Ontario. He has a journalism degree from Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario. He is the author of Stardust Ranch: The Incredible True Story (BCI 2019). He has worked in Canada, the United States, and Europe as a technical writer, editor, and designer in the fields of software and telecommunications. In 2014 he moved to the Province of Limon, Costa

Rica, where he lives on a small farm in the Talamanca Mountains with his wife, Rosemary.

His books are available to buy at Amazon.

