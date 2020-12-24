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Congress Advocates Socialism In COVID Bill - Trump Ups Them With More Money
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17 views • December 24, 2020
Yes, the Congress has put a ton of unconstitutional things in the COVID stimulus package. Yes, they are advancing a Marxist agenda in doing so, but the reasons President Trump kicking back the bill by comparing it to what the American people would unlawfully receive just demonstrates that he is for more socialism just as much as the socialists are. We'll take a look at that in this episode.
See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/congress-advocates-socialism-in-covid-bill-trump-ups-them-with-more-money/
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See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/congress-advocates-socialism-in-covid-bill-trump-ups-them-with-more-money/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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