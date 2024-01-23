Let no one be deceived!

2Thess lesson #38; Within 1Timothy chapter four we see the deception in the church is real. As we close in on the end times there is a great deception ready to overthrow the church. It will usher in a one world religion to coincide with a one world order. Satan can only be at one place at one time; therefore, a global agenda fits his plan.
