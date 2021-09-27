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The natives are getting restless. I see in the near future MAJOR PROTESTS on just this issue being spurred along by the mandates that the Biden Admin
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161 views • September 27, 2021
The natives are getting restless. I see in the near future MAJOR PROTESTS on just this issue being spurred along by the mandates that the Biden Admin is bringing down on this country. Hold on tight for the ride is about to get wild. China is running this country into a wall and they are hoping it will collapse from within so they can come clean up after a period of time.
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