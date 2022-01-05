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Like Eyes Wide Shut, but far more extreme movie people weren't supposed to ever know about - Director Pasolini was murdered days after releasing the film.
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645 views • January 05, 2022
A movie people weren't supposed to ever know about - Director Pasolini was murdered days after releasing the film.
A masterpiece.
It's a glimpse of the rituals of the dark elite who are working behind the scenes in our reality.
I believe that this was the reason the director Pasolini was murdered soon after filming it.
I'm surprised it was ever released at all.
Sort of like Eyes Wide Shut, but far more extreme.
A masterpiece.
It's a glimpse of the rituals of the dark elite who are working behind the scenes in our reality.
I believe that this was the reason the director Pasolini was murdered soon after filming it.
I'm surprised it was ever released at all.
Sort of like Eyes Wide Shut, but far more extreme.
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