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Congress Calls For Owen Shroyer To Be Banned
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77 views • January 23, 2020
Owen Shroyer remotes in to the Alex Jones Show fresh from his court appearance for confronting Jerry Nadler during the house impeachment proceedings.
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"Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/infowars-life/cleanse-and-boost-challenge-pack?ims=hqmmt&utm_campaign=IWL-CleanseBoost50offUV&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=IWL-CleanseBoost50offUV
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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