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Black Voters -- The Democrats Believe You are INCAPABLE of Getting an ID + Need White Saviors ...
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10 views • March 30, 2021
The Georgia legislature enacted laws necessitating voter ID to vote. Immediately the Biden administration and the rest of the Democrats invoked racism and Jim Crowe, rather than appreciating the fact that such laws treats everyone equally.
The presupposition in their statements is that Black people are inherently unable to attain identifications, and thus need to be saved. Rather than acknowledge of course that these actions might clear up future election doubts.
Who are the racists again?
#Georgia #voterid #jimcrowe
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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The presupposition in their statements is that Black people are inherently unable to attain identifications, and thus need to be saved. Rather than acknowledge of course that these actions might clear up future election doubts.
Who are the racists again?
#Georgia #voterid #jimcrowe
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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