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Sickening That They Are Going To Be Injecting The Animals We Eat With mRNA Gene Therapy
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348 views • January 03, 2022
Well, looks like we’re getting that shit in our bodies whether we want it or not. 💉 😈 👀
How they've Introduced mRNA into our Livestock
Sickening that they are going to be injecting the animals we eat with mRNA gene therapy.
Start growing your own, try to find a local farmer and see what options are available where you live to get food.
How they've Introduced mRNA into our Livestock
Sickening that they are going to be injecting the animals we eat with mRNA gene therapy.
Start growing your own, try to find a local farmer and see what options are available where you live to get food.
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