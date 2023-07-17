Tucker Carlson Scorches Christian Leaders’ Silence on the Persecution of Christians in Ukraine
“If you’re a Christian leader, and Christians are going to jail for their views, you are required to say something. And if you don’t, if you’re not much of a Christian leader.”
Retweet: https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1680456350474686464?s=20
Mirrored - The Vigilant Fox
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.