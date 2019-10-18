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Centrist Demonstrator in DC
Stephen Ignoramus
Stephen Ignoramus
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22 views • October 18, 2019
Found a centrist demonstrator down in DC on the 4th. I asked him a question or two and recorded some of what he had to say. I respect and appreciate his message and bravery,

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Streaming "The Daily Ignoramus" around midday every weekday. News, History, Idiocy, Call-in's. All set to original music my yours truly. Call in using Discord: https://discord.gg/KyBTmqu

"The Know-Nothing Party" live music stream 2nd and 4th Wednesdays 8PM Eastern

"Call Me Ignorant" is my interview/podcast show, I try to do it 3x a week. You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play and Podbean (links below)

Follow on twitter @IgnoramusSteve
All other Social Media: Stephen Ignoramus
Email w/questions, ideas, collabs: [email protected]

Streaming and Videos:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWjJeSvwztALX2HuPu401mg
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/stephenignoramus
DLive: https://dlive.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Mixer: https://mixer.com/StephenIgnoramus
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/stephenignoramus
Periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Multistreaming with https://restream.io/

Podcast:
Podbean: https://stephenignoramus.podbean.com/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6gPqpCLKQDq6gSfuCfHOy7?si=WyuNC4LjScmL1MA1PskHgQ
Google Play: https://playmusic.app.goo.gl/?ibi=com.google.PlayMusic&isi=691797987&ius=googleplaymusic&apn=com.google.android.music&link=https://play.google.com/music/m/I5kph3etuhhvphbsykohdslvkgy?t%3DCall_Me_Ignorant%26pcampaignid%3DMKT-na-all-co-pr-mu-pod-16
More to come!

Support:
One time donations:
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/StephenIgnoramus
Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/stephenignoramus
Donate Lino on DLive
Monthly pledges:
BitBacker: https://bitbacker.io/user/stephenignoramus/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StephenIgnoramus
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/stephen-ignoramus

Go Inform Yourselves.
Keywords
free speechjournalismcurrent eventsnewscomedylibertypoliticssciencedebatelearningpodcasttruthreligionmusichistoryconspiracymediaculturephilosophyinterviewstheorycommentarydiscussionexpertslive-stream
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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