The DUPLICATION of PROPHECY by the Christians
Published 19 hours ago

Are many Christians duplicating biblical prophecy of their own accord? The answer appears to be yes they do. One might think how can they do that. But yet they are doing just that. There are many false teachers out there and they are pushing to have world events happen according to false prophesying. And this has led to the soon coming sacrifice of the red heifer over in the Middle East

You could also go to my YouTube channel for all my videos at the following linkhttps://youtu.be/PKu5DWmEwXA?si=d9bNkAZ4scJYcbT7 You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected] intensive study of biblical prophecy and the establishment of the kingdom in the near future you can go to the warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com

deceptionliestruthchristianityprophecychurchreligionlast dayschurchesworld eventsin daysprophecy teaching

