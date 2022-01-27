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Alabama's Baptist Auschwitz: Hospital Killings: Death Cult Covid Carnage Continues
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32 views • January 27, 2022
Last week, Dr. Bryan Ardis told us about the financial incentives that our government and our hospitals have created, which encourage them to abuse patients like Scott Quiner until they wither away and die from a virus that should have easily survived. It’s a pattern we’ve seen over and over again: Covid case, Remdesivir, ventilator, death. Sean Dickens believes his mother was killed by these broken protocols, and now his brother in law’s father is in the hospital, and on the same timeline, and he fears he may be killed too. Sean Dickens joins us.
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