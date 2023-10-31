Weakness | "When DOD's Biggest Job Is Fighting the Weather. When the FBI Knows About Active Shooters, Yet They Would Rather Prosecute Moms In the PTA. The World Knows. They Smell Our Weakness And They Are Going to Strike." - Erica Knight
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.