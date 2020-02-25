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21 Differences between someone who is just calling themselves a Christian and one who actually is!
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17 views • February 25, 2020
Have you ever thought what the differences are between many who call themselves Christians and actually what a Christian should look like in the 21st century, since there are so many different "Christian" groups/church.
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