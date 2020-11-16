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The Test Is The Vaccine! DO NOT GET TESTED!
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572 views • November 16, 2020
The Test Is The Vaccine! DO NOT GET TESTED, NO MATTER WHAT! AND THERE WILL BE MUCH GREATER "PUBLIC COMPLIANCE" WHEN THE PUBLIC IS BEING TOLD THEY'RE TAKING A TEST AND NOT A VACCINE, AND THEY MUST TAKE THIS "TEST" IN ORDER TO GO TO WORK,SCHOOL, ETC... Link http://stateofthenation.co/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Screen-Shot-2020-11-15-at-1.05.35-PM.png Link https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19121350/
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