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EVERYONE WANTS ANSWERS NO ONE WANTS TRUTH - But understand this: In the last days terrible times will come.
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101 views • September 14, 2021
EVERYONE WANTS ANSWERS NO ONE WANTS TRUTH - But understand this: In the last days terrible times will come. For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, without love of good, traitorous, reckless, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power. Turn away from such as these! 2 Timothy 3:1-5
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