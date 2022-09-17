Ukraine Update September 17, 2022

⚡️ High-precision attacks of Russian Aerospace Forces have neutralised the bases of 28th Mechanised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Nikolayev.

💥 Headquarters and training base of South Special Operations Centre of the AFU have been destroyed near Ochakov (Nikolayev region).

💥 Provisional bases of 66th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Dvurechnaya and Kupyansk, as well as of Kraken nationalist group in Kharkov have been neutralized in Kharkov region.

💥 The positions of 80th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU near Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic) have been neutralized by a high-precision attack.

◽️ The attacks have resulted in causing casualties of over 400 Ukrainian servicemen, more than 20 units of armored and motor vehicles. Over 3,000 munitions for rocket-propelled and gun artillery of various calibers have also been destroyed.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralized 9 AFU command posts near Seversk, Verkhnekamenskoye, Zvanovka and Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Gulyuaypole and Poltavka (Zaporozhye region), Murakhovka, Olenovka and Ukrainka (Nikolayev region), as well as 65 artillery units, 234 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

💥 8 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Nikolayev, Petrovskoye, Pervomayskoye and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic), Omelnik and Veselyanka (Zaporozhye region).

1 Osa-AKM air defence missile system has been destroyed near Soledar.

💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 5 unmanned aerial vehicles near Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Tomarino and Stepovoye (Kherson region).

💥 53 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha MRLS have been destroyed near Avdotyino (Donetsk People's Republic), Golaya Pristan, Novaya Kakhovka, Antonovka, Vesyoloye (Kherson region) and Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Military of Defense